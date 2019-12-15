UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Intends To Announce Withdrawal Of 4,000 Troops From Afghanistan Next Week - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 15th December 2019 | 03:50 AM

US Intends to Announce Withdrawal of 4,000 Troops From Afghanistan Next Week - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2019) The Trump Administration plans to announce next week a withdrawal of a total of 4,000 US servicemen from Afghanistan in the wake of the resumption of the talks between Washington and Taliban, media reported, citing US officials.

After the possible withdrawal, about 8,000-9,000 US soldiers would remain in Afghanistan, while the pullout would be phased and occur over a few months, the NBC news broadcaster stated.

Last Sunday, the Taliban announced that the talks with the US had resumed in Doha after a three-month hiatus. A source close to the Islamist movement told Sputnik that both sides had discussed in Doha the reduction of violence and conditions that could spur intra-Afghan talks to begin.

However, on Thursday, US Special Envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad announced a "brief pause" in Taliban peace talks following an attack on Bagram airbase that killed two and wounded dozens of civilians.

He said the Taliban must show willingness to respond to Afghan desire for peace.

The United States and the Taliban had for nearly a year been attempting to negotiate a peace deal that would ensure the withdrawal of foreign troops in exchange for the movement's guarantee that the country will not become a safe haven for terrorists. The talks, however, excluded the Afghan government over the Taliban's unwillingness to talk to Kabul. The negotiations ended with no results as US President Donald Trump announced in September that the talks were "dead" after the Taliban had claimed responsibility for a terrorist attack in Kabul that killed a US serviceman.

Related Topics

Taliban Dead Attack Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Exchange Washington Trump Doha United States September Sunday Media From Government

Recent Stories

Jubail Island Investment Company awards AED80m inf ..

3 hours ago

Winners of Dubai Women’s Triathlon honoured

3 hours ago

Prime Minister has internationalised Kashmir issue ..

4 hours ago

Stendel suffers terrible start at Hearts

4 hours ago

'We're just too safe': Lampard lashes Chelsea afte ..

4 hours ago

Toulouse march on as Saracens subdue Munster in Ch ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.