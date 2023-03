MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) US investor and Baring Vostok investment fund founder Michael Calvey, who was sentenced to a 5.5-year suspended term for embezzlement, has left Russia, a source told Sputnik on Friday.

Calvey's lawyer later said that his client plans to return to Russia for the consideration of his complaint if he is granted a visa.