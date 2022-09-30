UrduPoint.com

US Judge Rejects Danchenko's Motion To Dismiss Indictment - Court Document

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) US District Judge Anthony Trenga has ordered that Russian national Igor Danchenko's motion to dismiss the indictment in the case against him for lying to FBI agents during the Trump-Russia collusion probe is rejected.

"Upon consideration of the Motion, the memoranda in support thereof and in opposition thereto, the arguments of counsel at the hearing held on September 29, 2022, and for the reasons stated in open court, it is hereby ordered that Defendant Igor Danchenko's Motion to Dismiss the Indictment for Failure to State an Offense is denied," according to the order published on Thursday.

Danchenko's case will be considered by a jury during a trial that is set to begin on October 11 in the District Court of Virginia in Alexandria.

In November, Danchenko pleaded not guilty on all five counts of making false statements to the FBI about the alleged collusion between former US President Donald Trump and the Kremlin during the 2016 US presidential election.

Special Counsel John Durham, who was appointed to lead the origins of the Russia probe in 2020, revealed a court document earlier in September according to which FBI made Danchenko "a paid confidential human source" in March 2017.

The prosecution insists that Danchenko lied to the FBI about the sources of information given to British spy Christopher Steele about alleged contacts between the Trump campaign and Russian officials, including information that the Kremlin may have facilitated Trump's election. The indictment states that Danchenko did not receive such information from anyone and fabricated facts.

Danchenko provided data to former British spy Steele, who prepared, based on this data, materials of the dossier, which the US authorities were guided by in the investigation of alleged ties between the Trump headquarters and Russia. A subsequent Special Counsel investigation has proven no collusion between Trump and Russia.

