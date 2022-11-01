UrduPoint.com

US Judge Rejects Russian National Klyushin Motion To Partially Dismiss Indictment - Order

Muhammad Irfan Published November 01, 2022 | 02:50 AM

US Judge Rejects Russian National Klyushin Motion to Partially Dismiss Indictment - Order

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) US Judge Patti Saris has ordered that Russian national Vladislav Klyushin's motion to dismiss two counts from the indictment in the case against him is rejected, according to a court filing.

"(O)rdered: Motion to Dismiss - Denied as stated on the record," the order said on Monday.

The order also set the pretrial date for January 5 at 2:30 p.m. (18:30 GMT), while the jury trial will begin on January 30 at 8:30 a.m. (12:30 GMT).

In September, Klyushin's defense filed a motion to dismiss Count IV or conspiracy to obtain unauthorized access to computers, and to commit wire fraud and securities fraud, and to partially dismiss Count I or securities fraud.

In December, Klyshin and four other Russian nationals were charged with crimes in connection with an alleged global hacking and trading scheme that netted the defendant $82 million through the use of stolen company data to inform trading decisions.

The US Justice Department accused the defendants of hacking the computer networks of two US filing agents used by publicly traded companies to make quarterly and annual filings during the period between January 2018 and September 2020.

Klyushin denied all accusations during the initial court hearing in January but the judge then rejected his request for bail and ordered that he be kept detained until the trial commences.

Klyushin owns the media monitoring and cybersecurity services company M13. He was arrested in Switzerland in March of 2021 and extradited to the United States later that year.

In September, Klyushin's attorney, Maksim Nemtsev, told Sputnik that the defense team can neither confirm nor deny whether Klyushin may be part of a possible prisoner exchange between the United States and Russia to free imprisoned US citizens Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan.

Related Topics

Hearing Prisoner Exchange Russia Company United States Switzerland January March May September December 2018 2020 Media All From Million Court Hacking P

Recent Stories

Tennis: ATP Paris Masters results

Tennis: ATP Paris Masters results

3 hours ago
 US Homeland Security Department Colludes With Big ..

US Homeland Security Department Colludes With Big Tech to Censor Disputed Info - ..

3 hours ago
 Pelosi Hammer Attack Suspect Faces Federal Assault ..

Pelosi Hammer Attack Suspect Faces Federal Assault, Kidnapping Charges - Justice ..

3 hours ago
 'Coward' Imran Khan only hurls hollow threats, say ..

'Coward' Imran Khan only hurls hollow threats, says Marriyum Aurangzeb

3 hours ago
 Cavusoglu, Lavrov Discuss by Phone Situation Aroun ..

Cavusoglu, Lavrov Discuss by Phone Situation Around Grain Deal - Turkish Foreign ..

3 hours ago
 Iran Sanctions 10 US Individuals, 4 Organizations, ..

Iran Sanctions 10 US Individuals, 4 Organizations, Including CIA, US National Gu ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.