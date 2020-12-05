UrduPoint.com
US Judge Rejects Trump's Bid To Block Certification Of Election Results In Nevada - Filing

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 03:50 AM

US Judge Rejects Trump's Bid to Block Certification of Election Results in Nevada - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2020) A US judge has rejected the Trump campaign's bid to block the certification of the 2020 US presidential election results in the state of Nevada, a court filing revealed.

"It is hereby ordered that Contestants' contest is denied and this case is dismissed with prejudice," District Judge James Russell wrote in the court document on Friday.

Russell said the Trump campaign failed to provide credible and relevant evidence to contest the election results.

Major US media networks have projected Democratic nominee Joe Biden to be the election winner. President Donald Trump has said he won but victory was stolen from him via massive election and voter fraud and acts of impropriety.

Trump has sought recounts in some states and launched lawsuits to seek redress. Several states said they found no evidence of widespread election fraud and substantial irregularities.

