US Judge Who Sentenced Bout Says It Would Make Sense to Swap Him for Whelan - CNN

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) The US judge who sentenced Russian national Victor Bout to 25 years said it would make sense to exchange him for someone like American Paul Whelan, CNN reported.

The judge, who sentenced Bout back in 2012, has intervened into the matter and pointed out that the Russian national has been in prison for a long time already and hence it would make sense to exchange him, the report said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin in an interview to NBC said he was ready to consider an exchange of prisoners with the United States.