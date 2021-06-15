UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Judge Who Sentenced Bout Says It Would Make Sense To Swap Him For Whelan - CNN

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 02:50 AM

US Judge Who Sentenced Bout Says It Would Make Sense to Swap Him for Whelan - CNN

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) The US judge who sentenced Russian national Victor Bout to 25 years said it would make sense to exchange him for someone like American Paul Whelan, CNN reported.

The judge, who sentenced Bout back in 2012, has intervened into the matter and pointed out that the Russian national has been in prison for a long time already and hence it would make sense to exchange him, the report said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin in an interview to NBC said he was ready to consider an exchange of prisoners with the United States.

Related Topics

Exchange Russia Vladimir Putin United States

Recent Stories

Banking, realty blue chips lift UAE stocks

1 hour ago

AED44.1 billion in credit facilities received by t ..

3 hours ago

UAE determined to win decider against Vietnam tomo ..

3 hours ago

Chief Minister Punjab condemns terrorist attack on ..

2 hours ago

Land degradation threatens well-being of humans, s ..

2 hours ago

Punjab focuses on environment, agriculture, wildli ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.