UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Lacks Model To Cope With Russia, China Military Challenges At Same Time - STRATCOM Head

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 11:10 PM

US Lacks Model to Cope With Russia, China Military Challenges at Same Time - STRATCOM Head

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) China's rapid nuclear and and regular military growth and Russia's strategic modernization means the United States now faces the unprecedented challenge of having to deter two "peer" global powers simultaneously, Strategic Command (STRATCOM) chief Adm. Charles Richard said on Tuesday,

"For the first time in our history, the nation is on a trajectory to face two nuclear-capable, strategic peer adversaries at the same time, who must be deterred differently," Richard said in his testimony to the Senate Armed Services Committee. "We can no longer assume the risk of strategic deterrence failure in conflict will always remain low.

"

Richard explained that China and Russia were already challenging US strength through a wide array of activities that warrant a concerted and integrated whole of government response.

However, Richard acknowledged that the Defense Department had no theoretical model or coherent strategy for coping with such simultaneous challenge.

"We have never had to deter two opponents that are different. Most of our theory doesn't account for that. We are working very hard on that," Richard said.

China was no longer a case of being merely a "lesser included case" of the pacing nuclear threat, Russia, he added.

Related Topics

Senate Russia China Nuclear Same United States Government

Recent Stories

UAE to host 15th FINA World Swimming Championships ..

16 minutes ago

RAK Crown Prince meets with Israeli FM&#039;s envo ..

31 minutes ago

US Nuclear Weapon Production Capability 'Nonexiste ..

2 minutes ago

Erdogan's party extends new olive branch to Egypt

2 minutes ago

Ditt admin closed courts after 20 lawyers tested p ..

2 minutes ago

Fawad strongly condemns Khaqan's attitude towards ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.