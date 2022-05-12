UrduPoint.com

US Lawmakers Ask Social Media Firms To Archive Evidence Of 'Russian War Crimes' - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published May 12, 2022 | 11:28 PM

A group of Democratic lawmakers sent letters to the CEOs of YouTube, TikTok, Twitter and Facebook (banned in Russia as an extremist organization) asking them to archive content on their platforms that could be considered evidence of alleged Russian war crimes in Ukraine, NBC News reported on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) A group of Democratic lawmakers sent letters to the CEOs of YouTube, TikTok, Twitter and Facebook (banned in Russia as an extremist organization) asking them to archive content on their platforms that could be considered evidence of alleged Russian war crimes in Ukraine, NBC news reported on Thursday.

Russia has repeatedly said that Ukrainian troops torture and maim captured Russian soldiers and intelligence officers. In March, a footage of Ukrainians mistreating Russian soldiers appeared on the internet, including one showing them being shot in the legs and left to bleed.

Russia's Investigative Committee head Alexander Bastrykin has ordered investigations into all circumstances of mistreatment and executing of Russian soldiers in Ukraine.

