US Lawmakers Call on Biden to Cooperate With Moscow on Key Global Issues Ahead of Summit

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) A group of 15 US lawmakers has sent a letter to President Joe Biden ahead of the much-anticipated summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, calling on him to cooperate with Moscow in various areas of global importance, including arms control and climate change.

"In these talks we hope that you will prioritize ways that the United States and Russia can work together to reduce tensions in areas of dispute and cooperate on areas of global importance such as arms control to prevent a new nuclear arms race, addressing climate change, combating violent extremism, reducing cyber threats to national economies and infrastructure, and reducing global economic inequality," the letter, published on the website of US House of Representatives member Pramila Jayapal on Tuesday, read.

The lawmakers also expressed support for the upcoming summit and Biden's decision to engage with Russia in a bid to make the bilateral relations more stable and predictable, as well as to contribute to strategic stability in Europe and the world.

"The U.S. and Russia combined hold more than 90% of the world's nuclear warheads. You have previously stated ... that a nuclear arms race 'harkens back to the Cold War and will do nothing to increase the day-to-day security of the United States.' If we wish to avert such a nuclear buildup, or even the nightmare of nuclear conflict, diplomacy between the U.S. and Russia is crucial," the letter said.

Additionally, the lawmakers expressed hope that the summit would help both protect the sovereignty of US partners and allies and achieve a peaceful settlement of conflicts, including in eastern Ukraine.

The Biden-Putin summit will take place in the Swiss city of Geneva later on Wednesday. The leaders are expected to discuss a wide range of issues from strategic stability and regional conflicts to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.