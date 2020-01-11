UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US-Led Coalition In Afghanistan Confirms IED Blast Hitting Military Vehicle

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 07:23 PM

US-Led Coalition in Afghanistan Confirms IED Blast Hitting Military Vehicle

The US-led international coalition to combat Islamic State (terrorist group banned in Russia) confirmed on Saturday that its military vehicle had been struck by a blast of an improvised explosive device

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2020) The US-led international coalition to combat Islamic State (terrorist group banned in Russia) confirmed on Saturday that its military vehicle had been struck by a blast of an improvised explosive device.

Earlier in the day, a source told Sputnik that bomb explosion hit a military vehicle carrying foreign troops in the Dand district of Afghanistan's Kandahar province.

"A U.S. vehicle struck an IED this morning. We are assessing the situation and will provide more information as it becomes available," the coalition's spokesman said in a statement.

The Taliban has taken responsibility for the incident, claiming, however, that the blast killed all soldiers in the vehicle.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Russia Vehicle Kandahar All

Recent Stories

Implementation of second phase of FTA with China w ..

10 minutes ago

Firdous Ashiq says across the board accountability ..

24 minutes ago

N.Ireland assembly sits after 3-year deadlock

2 minutes ago

3rd Pakistan Paper, Stationery & Education Expo-20 ..

3 minutes ago

Mega Rashakai SEZ project to be inaugurated soon: ..

3 minutes ago

Sufficient wheat provided to flour mills of Hazara ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.