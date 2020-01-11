US-Led Coalition in Afghanistan Confirms IED Blast Hitting Military Vehicle

The US-led international coalition to combat Islamic State (terrorist group banned in Russia) confirmed on Saturday that its military vehicle had been struck by a blast of an improvised explosive device

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2020) The US-led international coalition to combat Islamic State (terrorist group banned in Russia) confirmed on Saturday that its military vehicle had been struck by a blast of an improvised explosive device.

Earlier in the day, a source told Sputnik that bomb explosion hit a military vehicle carrying foreign troops in the Dand district of Afghanistan's Kandahar province.

"A U.S. vehicle struck an IED this morning. We are assessing the situation and will provide more information as it becomes available," the coalition's spokesman said in a statement.

The Taliban has taken responsibility for the incident, claiming, however, that the blast killed all soldiers in the vehicle.