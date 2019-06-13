US Likely to Decide on Poland Joining Visa Waiver Program Within 90 Days - Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump on Wednesday congratulated Poland on meeting the criteria for entering the visa Waiver Program and said the country could be included into the program in three months.

"I also want to congratulate Poland on its progress on meeting US criteria for entry into the Visa Waiver Program," Trump told reporters during a joint press conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

Asked when Poland could join the Visa Waiver Program, Trump said, "We will be making that decision in the next, probably, 90 days."