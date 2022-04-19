The United States is looking at a range of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's asks, including the state sponsor of terror designation with respect to Russia amid the ongoing conflict between the two countries, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) The United States is looking at a range of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's asks, including the state sponsor of terror designation with respect to Russia amid the ongoing conflict between the two countries, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

"There's a lot of asks that President Zelenskyy has. We're looking at a range of them.

I don't have an update on what their process may or may not look like. I would point to them to speak to that, because it's determined by the statute from Congress by the State Department," Psaki said when asked whether the United States is considering designating Russia as a state sponsor of terror.

Psaki added that the United States is determined to continue providing more ammunition and military assistance for Ukraine.