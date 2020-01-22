UrduPoint.com
US Marines In Japan Join 500 Japanese Soldiers In 2-Week Exercise - Pentagon

Wed 22nd January 2020 | 03:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2020) A two-week bilateral training exercise with US Marines and Japanese soldiers now underway features vertical assaults with the MV-22B Osprey vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, the US Pacific Command (PACOM) said in a press release.

"The exercise will consist of field training events to include basic infantry skills training, vertical assaults integrated with MV-22B Osprey flight operations, and combined-arms operations," the release said on Tuesday.

PACOM explained that more than 145 Okinawa-based US Marines from Battalion Landing Team, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, joined about 500 Japan Ground Self Defense Force counterparts for the January 18-31exercise.

The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit - the Marine Corps' only continuously forward-deployed unit - serves as the Primary US crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region.

