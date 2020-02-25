US Military Adopts Ethics Code to Guide Future Use of Artificial Intelligence - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) The US armed forces have officially adopted a code of ethical principles to guide the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems, the Department of Defense said in a press release on Monday.

"The US Department of Defense officially adopted a series of ethical principles for the use of Artificial Intelligence today following recommendations provided to Secretary of Defense Mark Esper by the Defense Innovation board last October," the release said.

The Defense Department explained that US military personnel will be required to exercise appropriate levels of judgment and care in the deployment and use of AI capabilities and will take necessary steps to minimize unintended bias in their use.

"AI capabilities will be developed and deployed such that relevant personnel possess an appropriate understanding of the technology... and the safety, security and effectiveness of such capabilities will be subject to testing and assurance within those defined uses across their entire life-cycles," the release said.

AI capabilities will also be designed with the ability to detect and avoid unintended consequences and the ability to disengage or deactivate deployed systems that demonstrate unintended behavior, the Defense Department added.