UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Missile Destroyer Laboon Heading To Black Sea To Carry Out Security Operations - Navy

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 10:40 AM

US Missile Destroyer Laboon Heading to Black Sea to Carry Out Security Operations - Navy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) US guided-missile destroyer Laboon is heading towards the Black Sea to carry out maritime security operations, the US Naval Forces Europe-Africa announced on Friday.

"Laboon began its northbound transit into the #BlackSea to conduct #maritimesecurity operations in the region.

The @USNavy routinely operates with our @NATO Allies & partners in the Black Sea!" the US Naval Forces Europe-Africa wrote on Twitter.

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer Laboon, which was commissioned in 1995, has two Aegis launchers capable of carrying up to 56 nuclear-armed Tomahawk cruise missiles. It is also equipped with a SH-60 Sea Hawk helicopter.

Related Topics

Twitter

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 11, 2021 in Pakistan

36 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler forms Al Hamriyah Suburb Council

9 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler forms Al Rahmaniya Suburb Council

9 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; drone attack attempt on ..

10 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister of Turk ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.