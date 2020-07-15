US Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Induces Strong Antibody Response in Phase 1 Trials - Research

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) The US Moderna vaccine against the coronavirus infection has induced a strong immune response in all 45 enrolled participants at an early stage of the clinical trials, the New England Journal of Medicine revealed in its fresh preliminary report.

During the study, each participant received a vaccine dose of 25, 100, or 250 micrograms, in each group of 15 people. Participants received two doses of a potential vaccine. All 45 patients developed antibodies, according to researchers.

"The mRNA-1273 vaccine was immunogenic, inducing robust binding antibody responses to both full-length S-2P and receptor-binding domain in all participants after the first vaccination in a time- and dose-dependent fashion," the report read.

The company, in turn, noted that the vaccine proved to be safe.

The National Institute of Health's Clinical Trials said in a notice on Tuesday that Moderna was planning to begin phase 3 trials of an experimental novel COVID-19 vaccine involving 30,000 participants at 87 locations beginning on July 27.