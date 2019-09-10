UrduPoint.com
US Monitoring Situation Following North Korea's Projectile Launch - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) The United States is keeping a close watch on the situation in North Korea after the Tuesday launch of unidentified projectiles, a US official told Sputnik amid expectations for the resumption of normalization talks between Washington and Pyongyang.

In the early hours of Tuesday, North Korea fired two unidentified projectiles in the direction of the Sea of Japan from its South Pyongan Province, according to a statement released by South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS). No details were provided on either the type of the projectiles or their flight range.

"We are aware of reports of projectiles launched from North Korea.

We are continuing to monitor the situation and consulting closely with our allies in the region," a senior US administration official told Sputnik in a statement.

The launches came after North Korea's government announced on Monday that it was ready to resume stalled normalization talks with the United States later this month. On Sunday, Moon Chung-in, a special adviser to South Korean President Moon Jae-in, told Sputnik that Russia, China and Japan should join the dialogue between the United States and North Korea on normalization, albeit at later stages.

