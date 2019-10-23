US Must Stop Occupation of At Tanf - Russian Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) Moscow demands that the United States stop the occupation of At Tanf in Syria Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said at a press conference in the Rossiya Segodnya news agency.

"The US servicemen are there illegally.

The circle is 55 kilometers in diameter. This is also Syrian territory, and the US servicemen are illegally on it, blocking the road that connects Iraq and Syria. We consider their presence to be illegal and demand that this occupation be stopped," Vershinin said.