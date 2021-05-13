US Must Worry About Domestic, European Extremists Interacting - Attorney General

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

US intelligence and security services must be concerned about information sharing and other interactions between violent domestic extremist groups and ideologically-aligned groups in Europe, Attorney General Merrick Garland said during a congressional hearing on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) US intelligence and security services must be concerned about information sharing and other interactions between violent domestic extremist groups and ideologically-aligned groups in Europe, Attorney General Merrick Garland said during a congressional hearing on Wednesday.

"We have to worry about interactions between domestic violent extremists, particularly racially-motivated and ethnically-motivated ones, where there are similar groups, particularly in Europe, with similar ideological bents sharing information," Garland told the Senate Appropriations Committee.

Garland also said that US officials have the benefit of being able to coordinate between intelligence organizations in order to address the problem of domestic groups partnering with international ones.

US Department of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, who also addressed the committee during the hearing, added that he and Garland have been working with partners around the world to combat violent extremism in tandem.