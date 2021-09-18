US National Guard Deploying to Capitol During January 6 Rally Will Be Unarmed - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2021) US National Guard troops will be unarmed when they deploy to the Capitol complex this weekend to support law enforcement officers monitor a rally in support of individuals arrested for participating in the January 6 riot, Defense Department spokesperson Christian Mitchell told Sputnik on Friday.

"They will not be armed, but will be equipped with batons and protective vests for self-defense," Mitchell said in a statement.