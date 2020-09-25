US Navy Commissions New Guided Missile Destroyer This Weekend - Pentagon

The US Navy is going to commission its latest Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer at a private ceremony in Florida on Saturday because of continuing concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of Defense said in a news release on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) The US Navy is going to commission its latest Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer at a private ceremony in Florida on Saturday because of continuing concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of Defense said in a news release on Friday.

"The US Navy will commission the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) during a...

ceremony on Saturday, September 26, 2020, in Port Canaveral, Florida," the release said.

Due to public health and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the commissioning will be conducted as a private event, rather than the traditional public commissioning ceremony, the Defense Department said.

The Delbert D. Black was built by Huntington Ingalls Industries in Pascagoula, Mississippi and will be the 68th Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer to be delivered to the US Navy, the release noted.