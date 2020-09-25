UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Navy Commissions New Guided Missile Destroyer This Weekend - Pentagon

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 10:58 PM

US Navy Commissions New Guided Missile Destroyer This Weekend - Pentagon

The US Navy is going to commission its latest Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer at a private ceremony in Florida on Saturday because of continuing concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of Defense said in a news release on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) The US Navy is going to commission its latest Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer at a private ceremony in Florida on Saturday because of continuing concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of Defense said in a news release on Friday.

"The US Navy will commission the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) during a...

ceremony on Saturday, September 26, 2020, in Port Canaveral, Florida," the release said.

Due to public health and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the commissioning will be conducted as a private event, rather than the traditional public commissioning ceremony, the Defense Department said.

The Delbert D. Black was built by Huntington Ingalls Industries in Pascagoula, Mississippi and will be the 68th Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer to be delivered to the US Navy, the release noted.

Related Topics

Huntington Florida September 2020 Event

Recent Stories

Prime Minister asks UN Security Council to protect ..

1 minute ago

Pakistani Hindus continue protest against brutal k ..

1 minute ago

PIA CEO, Pakistan Post DG discuss postal int'l ope ..

18 minutes ago

US Special Envoy for Northern Ireland Mulvaney to ..

20 minutes ago

NAB devises COVID-19 prevention strategy

20 minutes ago

Spread of COVID-19 on Verge of Exploding Again in ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.