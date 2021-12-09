US Navy Investigating Contaminated Water From Fuel Leak on Base in Hawaii - Pentagon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) The US navy is investigating a petroleum leak that contaminated the water system that services Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickman, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said on Wednesday.

Last week, the navy said petroleum from a fuel reservoir leaked into a water well that serves the navy water system on the base, which required more than 700 military families to be housed in hotels.

"They (navy) have just launched an investigation into this and I think that will greatly inform whether there needs to be something additional done to look at other bases across the force," Kirby told a press briefing.