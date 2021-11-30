US Navy Orders Additional Anti-Radiation Guided Missiles With $153Mln Contract

UrduPoint.com

Production of two batches of Advanced-Anti-Radiation Guided Missiles (AARGM) will commence with a $153 million contract announced by Northrop Grumman on Tuesday

"The contract includes production of missiles for the US Navy and German Air Force," Northrop Grumman said in a press release.

Northrop Grumman has produced more than 1,500 AARGM missiles for the international cooperative acquisition program with the US Navy and the Italian Air Force, the release said.

The missile provides a supersonic, air-launched tactical missile system that targets ground- and sea-based anti-aircraft systems, the release added.

AARGM is currently deployed with Navy and Marine Corps on the F/A-18C/D Hornet, F/A-18E/F Super Hornet; Navy and Royal Australian Air Force EA-18G Growler aircraft; and the Italian Air Force's Tornado Electronic Combat aircraft, according to the release.

