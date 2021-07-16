(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) United States Naval Ship (USNS) Yuma has left the Black Sea after more than a week-long stay, the Marine Traffic tracking portal said on Friday.

USNS YUMA was spotted passing the Bosporus and has now reached the Marmara Sea.

The Spearhead class high-speed transport ship entered the Black Sea on July 8 to participate in NATO naval drills.

It departed from the Georgian port of Batumi on Wednesday and is headed to the Mediterranean Sea.