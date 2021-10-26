UrduPoint.com

US Not In Touch With Detained Sudanese Prime Minister Hamdok - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) The United States has not been in touch with Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok after he was detained by the military earlier on Monday, State Department spokesperson Ned price said, adding that Washington has nothing to share on the minister's whereabouts.

Earlier in the day, the Sudanese military detained Hamdok and several other cabinet ministers. Hundreds of people took to the streets of the capital of Khartoum to protest the coup, which took place just weeks before the military was to hand the leadership of the transitional council to civilians.

"We have not been in touch with Sudanese Prime Minister," Price told reporters.

He added that the US does not have anything to share regarding the prime minister's whereabouts or his condition.

