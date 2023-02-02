UrduPoint.com

US Not Seeking Permanent Basing For Its Military In Philippines - Austin

Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2023 | 11:30 AM

US Not Seeking Permanent Basing for Its Military in Philippines - Austin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) The United States is not seeking any permanent basing for its military in the Philippines, but prefers rotation, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Austin met with Philippine Defense Minister Carlito Galvez Jr. during his visit to the country. The sides have agreed to expand the US' access to four more military bases in the Philippines as part of the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA), thus, bringing the total number of EDCA sites to nine.

"In terms of the EDCA locations ... we are not seeking permanent basing in the Philippines ... EDCA is a cooperative agreement that enables rotational activities, and so it is a key pillar of our training," Austin said at a joint press conference with his Philippine counterpart.

The agreement also provides the US the ability to respond effectively to humanitarian issues and other types of crises not only in the Philippines but in the entire region, the defense chief added.

