US Not Using Its Influence to Force Kiev to Implement Minsk Agreements - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

The United States influences Kiev's decisions but the impact on the implementation of the Minsk agreements has not been exerted yet, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday in the context of US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland's possible visit to Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) The United States influences Kiev's decisions but the impact on the implementation of the Minsk agreements has not been exerted yet, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday in the context of US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland's possible visit to Russia.

"As we understand, the US has quite a significant influence on the decisions of the Ukrainian leadership ... Therefore, we understand that the Americans could exercise such an influence. At the same time, we note that such influence has not been exerted yet," Peksov told reporters, asked if the US could contribute to the implementation of the Minsk agreements and subsequent progress in resolving the Donbas crisis.