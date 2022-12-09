US Nuclear Waste Chief Accused of Second Luggage Heist - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The non-binary US Department of Energy official in charge of managing nuclear waste has been accused of stealing luggage for a second time, 8 News Now reported.

Sam Brinton, the deputy assistant secretary for spent fuel and waste disposition at the Department of Energy's Office of Nuclear Energy, is facing grand larceny charges. He allegedly stole the luggage of another traveler at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas on an unspecified date, with the item valued between $1,200-$5,000.

Brinton was placed on leave from his job after being charged with felony theft in a similar incident at the Minneapolis-St. Paul airport baggage claim on September 16. The suitcase and the belongings inside it were valued at $2,325. Brinton first denied taking the suitcase, then claimed it was a mistake even though Brinton had not checked in any bags.

On Tuesday, 16 House Republicans wrote to the energy secretary, calling for Brinton to be removed from the department.