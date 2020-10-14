UrduPoint.com
US Offers $1Mln Reward For Mexican Drug Cartel Murder Mastermind - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 12:20 AM

US Offers $1Mln Reward for Mexican Drug Cartel Murder Mastermind - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) The US government has offered a $1 million award for information that will result in the capture of a high-ranking Mexican drug cartel member involved in directing cocaine traffic into the United States, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Today the US Department of State announces a reward of up to $1 million for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of Jose Rodolfo Villarreal-Hernandez," Pompeo said.

Jose Rodolfo Villarreal-Hernandez has been a high-ranking member of the Beltran-Leyva Organization (BLO) Drug Cartel with specific responsibility for maintaining control of the San Pedro Garza Garcia/Monterrey Plazas, the statement noted.

"Villarreal-Hernandez oversees an organization responsible for the importation of cocaine and marijuana into the United States. ...[He] is currently charged in the United States for his role in directing a cartel-related murder-for-hire of a Mexican defense attorney in the Dallas suburb of Southlake, Texas, in 2013," Pompeo said.

The reward is offered under the Department of State's Transnational Organized Crime Rewards Program (TOCRP). More than 75 transnational criminals and major narcotics traffickers have been brought to justice under TOCRP and the Narcotics Rewards Program (NRP) since the NRP's inception in 1986, the statement added.

