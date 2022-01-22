UrduPoint.com

US Official, Ukraine Finance Minister Discuss Sanctions Against 4 Ukrainians - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2022) US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo and Ukraine Minister of Finance Serhiy Marchenko have discussed the latest Russia-related sanctions introduced against the four Ukrainians, the US Treasury Department said in a readout of the conversation on Friday.

"They discussed economic developments in Ukraine as well as Treasury's recent designation of four Russia-backed influence actors responsible for destabilization activities in Ukraine," the release said. "Deputy Secretary Adeyemo reiterated the United States' firm commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and emphasized that the United States and its allies and partners are prepared to inflict significant costs on the Russian economy if Russia further invades Ukraine."

On Thursday, the Treasury Department said the four Ukrainians targeted in the United States' latest Russia-related sanctions are engaged in running influence and disinformation campaigns on behalf of Russian security services.

The sanctioned individuals are two opposition lawmakers, Taras Kozak and Oleh Voloshyn; a former member of parliament Volodymyr Oliynyk; and Vladimir Sivkovich, former vice prime minister and deputy secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on Thursday alleged that Russia's intelligence services have been recruiting Ukrainian nationals in key positions to gain access to sensitive information and added that such officials are allegedly leveraged in an attempt to create instability in Ukraine.

Russia has allegedly used hybrid tactics, including disinformation and other influence campaigns, to destabilize Ukraine for years, Blinken added, noting that there was a comprehensive information operation in 2020 designed to degrade Ukraine's ability to independently function as a state.

The sanctions designations come amid increased tensions between Russia, Ukraine and the West sparked by a buildup of Russian forces near the border with Ukraine.

Russia has denied the Western accusations that it planning an invasion and has said it reserves the right to perform troop movements within its own sovereign territory. Russia has also said that it perceives NATO's activities and intent to increase its military infrastructure in the vicinity of its border as a national security threat.

