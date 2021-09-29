UrduPoint.com

US Officials To Meet With Haitian Leadership To Discuss Elections, Migration - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) US officials will travel to Haiti to meet with Prime Minister Ariel Henry and Foreign Minister Claude Joseph to discuss the country's election system, migration and recovery efforts amid the ongoing pandemic and following the August 14 earthquake, US Deputy Spokesperson Jalina Porter said on Tuesday.

"Assistant Secretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs Brian Nichols and National Security Council, Senior Director for the Western Hemisphere Juan Gonzalez will travel to Miami, Florida and Port-au-Prince, Haiti from September 29 through October 1," Porter said at a press briefing. "While in Haiti from September 30 through October 1, they will meet with civil society groups, political stakeholders and Prime Minister Ariel Henri and Foreign Minister Claude Joseph to discuss a Haitian-led process, charting a path to democratic election in Haiti, the Haitian migration response, security, and support for and recovery from the August 14 earthquake and the COVID 19 pandemic.

The US officials will also meet with Cuban American and Haitian American stakeholders while in Miami on September 29, Porter said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry said that Haiti will hold a general election shortly after revising the national constitution in the early months of next year following the Haitian government announced it had suspended members of the heavily criticized Provisional Electoral Council (CEP), appointed in late 2020 by assassinated President Jovenel Moise.

Before the CEP dismissal, the elections and the constitutional referendum were scheduled for November 7.

