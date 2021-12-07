US Olympics Boycott Should Not Be Only Action to Challenge China on Uyghurs - HRW

French presidential candidate Eric Zemmour has shifted the Overton window in French politics by centering his platform on far-right identity rhetoric, Jose Pedro Zuquete, senior research fellow at the Instituto Ciencias Sociais, told Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) The US diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Olympics is the right move in pushing back against China's "crimes against humanity" targeting Uyghurs, but further steps should follow, Human Rights Watch said on Tuesday.

"The Biden administration's announced diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Games is a crucial step toward challenging the Chinese government's crimes against humanity targeting Uyghurs and other Turkic communities.

But this shouldn't be the only action," HRW China Director Sophie Richardson wrote on Twitter.

On Monday, the White House announced that it would not send any officials to the upcoming Winter Olympics in China, but noted that American athletes would participate in the event. Beijing made a representation to Washington and called the decision a political manipulation that will have no impact on the success of the event.

The 2022 Olympics will be held in Beijing from February 4-20.