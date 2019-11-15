US Paid Russia Nearly $4Bln To Transport Astronauts To ISS Since July - NASA
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) The US government has paid Russia nearly $4 billion to transport astronauts to and from the International Space Station via its Soyuz rockets since July, a report, compiled by the NASA Inspector General Paul Martin, said.
"As of July 2019, NASA had purchased 70 Soyuz seats worth $3.9 billion to ferry 70 U.S. and partner astronauts to and from the [International Space] Station," the report said.