UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Paid Russia Nearly $4Bln To Transport Astronauts To ISS Since July - NASA

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 04:51 PM

US Paid Russia Nearly $4Bln to Transport Astronauts to ISS Since July - NASA

The US government has paid Russia nearly $4 billion to transport astronauts to and from the International Space Station via its Soyuz rockets since July, a report, compiled by the NASA Inspector General Paul Martin, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) The US government has paid Russia nearly $4 billion to transport astronauts to and from the International Space Station via its Soyuz rockets since July, a report, compiled by the NASA Inspector General Paul Martin, said.

"As of July 2019, NASA had purchased 70 Soyuz seats worth $3.9 billion to ferry 70 U.S. and partner astronauts to and from the [International Space] Station," the report said.

Related Topics

Russia July 2019 From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Fitness camp at NCA to commence from 18 November

19 minutes ago

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final to be played from 27 Dec ..

25 minutes ago

General Officer Commanding (GoC) Malakand Division ..

13 minutes ago

St Mark's closed as Venice faces more floods

13 minutes ago

China has over 10,000 star hotels

13 minutes ago

Ehsaas framework to help treatment for disabled pe ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.