UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Plans To Sell $500Mln Worth Of Precision-Guided Munitions To Saudi Arabia - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 04:15 PM

US Plans to Sell $500Mln Worth of Precision-Guided Munitions to Saudi Arabia - Reports

US President Donald Trump's administration is planning to sell about 7,500 precision-guided munitions worth nearly $500 million to Saudi Arabia, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported, citing congressional aides

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2020) US President Donald Trump's administration is planning to sell about 7,500 precision-guided munitions worth nearly $500 million to Saudi Arabia, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported, citing congressional aides.

According to the aides, a preliminary notification of supply and sale plans was sent to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and the House Foreign Affairs Committee in mid-January, and a formal notice is expected soon, the newspaper said.

If the proposal is approved, Saudi Arabia will buy 7,500 Paveway IV precision-guided munitions, manufactured by Raytheon Technologies Corporation, in addition to 60,000 pieces that Riyadh bought under the 2019 deal.

The WSJ also reported that as part of the proposal, Washington will make a commitment that Raytheon Technologies will produce another $106 million worth of weapons in Saudi Arabia.

According to the newspaper, the proposal may renew objections from senior Democratic lawmakers questioning the timing and justification for the deal, and reignite tensions over arms sales to Washington's Gulf allies.

The proposal comes a year after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in 2019 ordered that the Department of State approve 22 arms deals worth $8.1 billion with Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, after the Trump administration declared an emergency linked to escalating threats from Iran. The emergency enabled the administration to bypass standard congressional notification procedures regarding arms sales, which triggered backlash among Democrats and some Republicans who tried to block the weapons transfers.

Related Topics

Senate Iran Washington UAE Riyadh Trump Sale Buy Saudi Arabia May Democrats 2019 From Billion Million Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

MoF announces three new decisions for federal enti ..

2 minutes ago

Infinix Launches Hot 9 play with Massive 6000 mAh ..

4 minutes ago

ANP to resume party activities with KP SOPs from M ..

7 seconds ago

No Proof Person Can't Contract COVID-19 After Reco ..

9 seconds ago

SCCI, Afghan diplomats agree for joint efforts to ..

12 seconds ago

Bayern players accept salary cut until 'end of sea ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.