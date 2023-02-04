US Pledges Nearly $2.2Bln More in Rockets, Air Defense Systems for Ukraine - Pentagon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) The United States is pledging up to $2.17 billion in new security assistance funding for Ukraine, including more air defense systems and precision-guided rockets, the Defense Department said on Friday.

The Biden administration is authorizing $1.75 billion in Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative funds as well as $35 million in presidential drawdowns of security assistance, the Defense Department said in a statement.

The weapons package includes "Hawk" surface-to-air missile systems, anti-aircraft guns and ammunition, ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, and precision Ground Launched Small Diameter Bombs (GLSDB), the statement said.

The US will allow Ukraine to decide whether to strike targets in Crimea with the longer-range weapon, which can hit up to 94 miles (150km) away, Defense Department spokesperson Pat Ryder said during a press briefing on Friday.

The package also includes artillery ammunition, armored vehicles, anti-armor weapons and cold-weather gear, the statement said.

The United States has committed $30 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the Biden administration, the statement added.