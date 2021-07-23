US, Polish Officials Discuss 'Shared Concerns' Over Nord Stream 2 - State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) US State Department Counselor Derek Chollet during a visit to Warsaw met with Polish officials to discuss mutual concerns over the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, the State Department said in a statement on Friday.

"Counselor of the Department Derek¯ Chollet¯ traveled to Warsaw to reaffirm the strong relationship the United States has with our NATO Ally Poland," the statement said. "He discussed shared concerns about the Nord¯Stream 2 pipeline."

During the visit, Chollet met with Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz, Secretary of State for Strategic Energy Infrastructure Piotr Naimski, and Senator Tomasz Grodzki for talks aimed at "enhancing Polish and regional energy security" and tackling the threat of climate change, the statement said.

The US official "also expressed appreciation for Poland's role in countering Russian aggression and promoting democracy in Belarus," the statement added.

Cholet's visit to Warsaw comes on the heels of a newly announced compromise deal between the US and Germany over the Nord Stream 2 energy project, which Washington has long opposed. On Wednesday, two nations agreed to allow the project to proceed without the threat of US sanctions.