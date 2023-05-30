UrduPoint.com

US Preparing Terrorist Attacks On Syria's Crowded Places, Gov't Institutions- Russiasn SVR

Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2023 | 12:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) The United States is preparing terrorist attacks on crowded places and government institutions in Syria, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said on Tuesday.

"As a habitual tool for the implementation of their subversive plans (in Syria), the US intelligence services again intend to use Islamic extremists," the SVR said in a statement, adding that "crowded places, shops and government agencies are among the priority targets."

