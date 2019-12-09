US Presidential Administration Working on Organizing Trump-Lavrov Talks - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) The US presidential administration is working on organizing a meeting between President Donald Trump and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, White House National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien told the CBS news broadcaster.

Lavrov's visit to Washington has not been officially announced yet. Moscow said that the work on the issue was underway while the White House failed to name a date of the possible visit.

"You'll have to wait and see. But I think there's a possibility that'll happen. We're working on it," O'Brien said on Sunday, answering the question about the possible visit of Lavrov to the United States.

Commenting on a purpose of the possible visit, the national security adviser said it was about "reciprocity" in the bilateral relations.

"When [US Secretary of State Mike] Pompeo has gone to Russia, [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's seen him. And one of the things that we've said with ... the Chinese and the Russians, and others, is we want reciprocity. And so Putin's met with ... Pompeo. I think as a matter of reciprocity, that's something we're looking at. But we're also looking at some other things. And we'll see if we can get there," O'Brien said.

According to the official, Trump and Lavrov will hold "general conversations about arms control" during the possible meeting.

If Lavrov arrives in Washington, that will be his first visit to the United States since 2017 when he met Trump in the Oval Office.