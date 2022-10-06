US Pressuring Brazil, Urging It to Impose Anti-Russian Sanctions - Russian Ambassador

BRASILIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) The United States is putting pressure on Brazil, trying to persuade it to impose sanctions against Russia, but fruitlessly, Russian Ambassador to the Latin American country Alexey Labetsky told Sputnik.

"Certainly.

We see it very well," Labetsky said, when asked if the West is pressuring Brazil.

"We are aware that the collective West and, primarily, Washington are trying to convince the Brazilians that it is necessary to impose sanctions against our country. They have not achieved any effect so far," he said.