US Provides Ukraine $1.5Mln to Improve Special Forces Training Facilities - Embassy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2020) The United States has provided Ukraine $1.5 million in assistance to improve training facilities for special operations forces, the US embassy in Kiev said on Monday.

"The United States recently provided $1.5 million of improved facilities for Ukrainian Special Operations Forces going through training," the embassy said in a Twitter post.

On Friday, the US military conducted a handover ceremony in Kiev for the new shelter package.

"While this may seem like a very small token - in terms of tents and facilities for soldiers to live in while they train - we understand, as you understand, how important it is to make the foundation for their training successful," the chief of US Special Operations Command Europe General Kirk Smith said at the ceremony.

US President Donald Trump's budget request for 2021 includes $317 million in assistance to Ukraine. US Senator John Barasso told reporters in Kiev on Friday that the upper chamber would push for more military aid to the country.