US Ready to Assist Russia to Mitigate Impact of Fuel Spill in Norilsk - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2020) The United States is ready to help Russia amid the major diesel fuel spill in the Siberian city of Norilsk, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Saturday.

"Saddened to hear about the fuel spill in Norilsk, Russia.

Despite our disagreements, the United States stands ready to assist Russia to mitigate this environmental disaster and offer our technical expertise," Pompeo tweeted.

On May 29, a rupture of a diesel fuel tank at thermal power plant No.3 in Norilsk resulted in a spill of 21,000 cubic meters of fuel. According to Nornickel metals company, which owns the power plant where the accident took place, the main cause of the spill was warming in permafrost conditions, which set the supports of the fuel tank in motion.