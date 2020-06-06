UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Ready To Assist Russia To Mitigate Impact Of Fuel Spill In Norilsk - Pompeo

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 19 seconds ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 11:10 PM

US Ready to Assist Russia to Mitigate Impact of Fuel Spill in Norilsk - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2020) The United States is ready to help Russia amid the major diesel fuel spill in the Siberian city of Norilsk, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Saturday.

"Saddened to hear about the fuel spill in Norilsk, Russia.

Despite our disagreements, the United States stands ready to assist Russia to mitigate this environmental disaster and offer our technical expertise," Pompeo tweeted.

On May 29, a rupture of a diesel fuel tank at thermal power plant No.3 in Norilsk resulted in a spill of 21,000 cubic meters of fuel. According to Nornickel metals company, which owns the power plant where the accident took place, the main cause of the spill was warming in permafrost conditions, which set the supports of the fuel tank in motion.

Related Topics

Accident Russia Company Norilsk United States Tank May Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

ADAFSA issues guide on handling food safely during ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan amongst pioneers of smart lockdown: Prime ..

3 minutes ago

Cabinet approves newly-formed AECB&#039;s Board of ..

2 hours ago

Lewandowski scores 30th Bundesliga goal of season ..

3 minutes ago

OPEC+ Draft Communique Stipulates Extension of 9.7 ..

3 minutes ago

PTI leader consoles with families of children, dr ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.