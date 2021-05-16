US Ready to Facilitate Israeli-Palestinian Ceasefire When Sides Ready - UN Envoy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2021) The United States is prepared to provide support and good offices if Israel and Palestine agree they want a ceasefire, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Sunday.

Since the UN Security Council last gathered to discuss the Israeli-Palestinian tensions earlier this week, the United States has worked "tirelessly through diplomatic channels," according to Thomas-Greenfield.

"In all of these engagements with Israeli officials, the Palestinian authority and all regional partners, the United States has made clear that we are prepared to lend our support and good offices should the parties seek a ceasefire, because we believe Israelis and Palestinians equally have a right to live in safety and security," the ambassador said at an extraordinary UN Security Council session on Gaza Strip hostilities.