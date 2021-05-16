UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Ready To Facilitate Israeli-Palestinian Ceasefire When Sides Ready - UN Envoy

Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 09:20 PM

US Ready to Facilitate Israeli-Palestinian Ceasefire When Sides Ready - UN Envoy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2021) The United States is prepared to provide support and good offices if Israel and Palestine agree they want a ceasefire, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Sunday.

Since the UN Security Council last gathered to discuss the Israeli-Palestinian tensions earlier this week, the United States has worked "tirelessly through diplomatic channels," according to Thomas-Greenfield.

"In all of these engagements with Israeli officials, the Palestinian authority and all regional partners, the United States has made clear that we are prepared to lend our support and good offices should the parties seek a ceasefire, because we believe Israelis and Palestinians equally have a right to live in safety and security," the ambassador said at an extraordinary UN Security Council session on Gaza Strip hostilities.

Related Topics

United Nations Israel Palestine Gaza United States Sunday All

Recent Stories

HCHF Secretary-General participates in roundtable ..

21 minutes ago

Ajman showcases new projects and plans at Arabian ..

1 hour ago

Tourism for a brighter future a major focus on the ..

2 hours ago

UAEU explores cultural and academic cooperation pr ..

2 hours ago

Ahmed bin Saeed opens Arabian Travel Market 2021

3 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree on SCC’s new l ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.