US Ready to Listen to Russia Explanations at UNSC Meeting Over Ukraine - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) The United States is ready to listen to Russia explain what it is doing during the upcoming UN Security Council meeting over Ukraine next week but is prepared to call out disinformation, a senior Biden administration official said on Friday.

"We also see Monday's meeting as an opportunity for Russia to explain what it is doing and we've come prepared to listen, we'll also be prepared to call out disinformation and diversionary tactics Russia may use including their claims that Ukraine is provoking the conflict and NATO is to blame for these tensions," the official said.