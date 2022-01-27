US Refusal to Provide Security Guarantees to Russia Will Complicate Situation - Medvedev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) The possible US refusal to provide Russia with security guarantees will significantly complicate the whole situation, but Russia is not disclosing its steps in such a case, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev told Russian media, including Sputnik.

"Firstly, such plans are never disclosed," Medvedev said about a possible Russian response to the US refusal.

"Secondly, these decisions are made by the president, who is the supreme commander. Of course, this (the refusal) will significantly complicate the situation," he added.