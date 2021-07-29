UrduPoint.com
US Remains Prepared To Return To Vienna To Continue JCPOA Negotiations - Blinken

The United States remains ready to return to Vienna and continue negotiations on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with Iran, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) The United States remains ready to return to Vienna and continue negotiations on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with Iran, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Blinken said that Tehran has to make decisions on the deal as the "ball remains in Iran's court."

"We look to see what Iran is ready to do or not ready to do. We remain fully prepared to return to Vienna to continue negotiations but, as I said, this process can not and will not go on indefinitely," Blinken said during a joint press conference with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Ahmed Nasser Al-Sabah.

Since April, Vienna has been hosting sessions of the JCPOA joint commission, as well as informal meetings in different formats aimed at preventing the Iran nuclear deal from falling apart after the US exit. The sixth round of the talks finished on June 20. Tehran said that the negotiations should resume after President-Elect Ebrahim Raisi takes office on August 5.

