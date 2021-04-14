UrduPoint.com
US Reports 30% Increase In Sexually Transmitted Diseases Between 2015-2019 - Health Agency

Sumaira FH 41 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 01:30 AM

US Reports 30% Increase in Sexually Transmitted Diseases Between 2015-2019 - Health Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) The number of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) between 2015 and 2019 in the United States has increased by almost a third, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a release on Tuesday.

"More than 2.5 million cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis reported in 2019," the release said. "A nearly 30 percent increase in these reportable STDs between 2015 and 2019."

The number of STDs has continued to rise for six years in a row with preliminary 2020 data showing that many of the concerning trends have continued in 2020, the release said.

The number of syphilis cases among newborns has nearly quadrupled between 2015 and 2019 while gay and bisexual men accounted for almost 50 percent of all 2019 Primary and secondary syphilis cases, the release added.

STD rates were five to eight time es higher for African American, three to five times higher for American Indian, and one to two times higher for Hispanic people as compared with White people in the United States, according the release.

