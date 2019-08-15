UrduPoint.com
US Requests Seizure Of Iranian Tanker Held In Gibraltar: Govt Lawyer

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 02:52 PM

The United States on Thursday applied for the seizure of an Iranian oil tanker detained in Gibraltar which is at the centre of a stand-off between Tehran and London, the public prosecutor said

Gibraltar, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 15th Aug, 2019 ) :The United States on Thursday applied for the seizure of an Iranian oil tanker detained in Gibraltar which is at the centre of a stand-off between Tehran and London, the public prosecutor said.

The announcement by attorney Joseph Triay came ahead of a court decision on whether to extend the detention of Grace 1, which is suspected of smuggling oil to Syria and has been held since July 4.

The Gibraltar Supreme Court decision on the fate of the ship has been adjourned until four pm (14:00 GMT).

