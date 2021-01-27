(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) The US Department of State is reviewing a designation of China 's mistreatment of Muslim Uyghurs and other minority groups in the region of Xinjiang, President Joe Biden's nominee for United Nations Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Wednesday.

"What they are doing there has been referred to as genocide, and I know that the State Department is reviewing that as we speak. What they are doing is horrific and I look forward to seeing the results of the review that is being done," Thomas-Greenfield said during her confirmation hearings at the Senate's Committee on Foreign Relations.