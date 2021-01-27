US Reviewing Designation Of China's Activities As Genocide - Nominee For UN Envoy
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 10:05 PM
The US Department of State is reviewing a designation of China's mistreatment of Muslim Uyghurs and other minority groups in the region of Xinjiang, President Joe Biden's nominee for United Nations Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Wednesday
"What they are doing there has been referred to as genocide, and I know that the State Department is reviewing that as we speak. What they are doing is horrific and I look forward to seeing the results of the review that is being done," Thomas-Greenfield said during her confirmation hearings at the Senate's Committee on Foreign Relations.