UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Reviewing Designation Of China's Activities As Genocide - Nominee For UN Envoy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 10:05 PM

US Reviewing Designation of China's Activities as Genocide - Nominee for UN Envoy

The US Department of State is reviewing a designation of China's mistreatment of Muslim Uyghurs and other minority groups in the region of Xinjiang, President Joe Biden's nominee for United Nations Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) The US Department of State is reviewing a designation of China's mistreatment of Muslim Uyghurs and other minority groups in the region of Xinjiang, President Joe Biden's nominee for United Nations Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Wednesday.

"What they are doing there has been referred to as genocide, and I know that the State Department is reviewing that as we speak. What they are doing is horrific and I look forward to seeing the results of the review that is being done," Thomas-Greenfield said during her confirmation hearings at the Senate's Committee on Foreign Relations.

Related Topics

Senate United Nations Minority China Muslim

Recent Stories

UAE supports GCC’s joint efforts to prioritise e ..

8 minutes ago

UAE&#039;s Khulood Al Zaabi nominated to officiate ..

8 minutes ago

Three years of achievements since the introduction ..

9 minutes ago

DC for removal of roadside encroachments, bushes

4 minutes ago

UN must take notice of ill treatment with minoriti ..

4 minutes ago

Dubai, Netherlands mutual trade hit AED8.6b in 202 ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.