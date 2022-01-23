US, Russia Can Address Mutual Concerns in Some Areas, Including Arms Control - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2022) Washington believes that there is a number of areas in which the United States and Russia can address mutual concerns including arms control, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday.

"There are a number of areas where I think it would be possible for us to address each other's concerns about security in Europe in a way that is good for everyone... We talked about this in the past and in the recent days and weeks - arms control, greater transparency, risk reduction, the placement of missile systems, things of that nature," Blinken told CNN.