US, S. Korean Officials Hold First Meeting on Situation on Korean Peninsula - State Dept.

US Deputy Special Representative for North Korea Jung Pak met for the first time with South Korean officials to discuss the situation on the Korean Peninsula, the State Department said on Thursday

"US Deputy Special Representative for the DPRK [North Korea] Dr.

Jung Pak hosted the first interagency US-Republic of Korea... meeting with Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Unification, and Blue House officials, along with National Security Council, Treasury, and Defense participants on August 4," the State Department said in a statement. "The two sides discussed the current situation on the Korean Peninsula; prospects for humanitarian cooperation; and coordination on DPRK issues."