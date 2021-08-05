UrduPoint.com

US, S. Korean Officials Hold First Meeting On Situation On Korean Peninsula - State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 11:55 PM

US, S. Korean Officials Hold First Meeting on Situation on Korean Peninsula - State Dept.

US Deputy Special Representative for North Korea Jung Pak met for the first time with South Korean officials to discuss the situation on the Korean Peninsula, the State Department said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) US Deputy Special Representative for North Korea Jung Pak met for the first time with South Korean officials to discuss the situation on the Korean Peninsula, the State Department said on Thursday.

"US Deputy Special Representative for the DPRK [North Korea] Dr.

Jung Pak hosted the first interagency US-Republic of Korea... meeting with Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Unification, and Blue House officials, along with National Security Council, Treasury, and Defense participants on August 4," the State Department said in a statement. "The two sides discussed the current situation on the Korean Peninsula; prospects for humanitarian cooperation; and coordination on DPRK issues."

Related Topics

North Korea August

Recent Stories

Farrukh asks Nawaz to quit arrogance, complete his ..

Farrukh asks Nawaz to quit arrogance, complete his sentence in Pakistan

5 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims 28 more patients, infects 2,315 ot ..

COVID-19 claims 28 more patients, infects 2,315 others

5 minutes ago
 Murad inducts 4 more ministers, 3 advisors, 13 spe ..

Murad inducts 4 more ministers, 3 advisors, 13 special assistants

5 minutes ago
 Scientists identify protein causing Covid-related ..

Scientists identify protein causing Covid-related inflammation

5 minutes ago
 Administrator HMC reviews arrangements for Muharra ..

Administrator HMC reviews arrangements for Muharram

17 minutes ago
 Italy's Lazio Region Resumes Vaccine Booking After ..

Italy's Lazio Region Resumes Vaccine Booking After Hacker Attack

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.